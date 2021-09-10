FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.77. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

In other FirstGroup news, insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders have bought 75,345 shares of company stock worth $6,494,976 in the last ninety days.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.