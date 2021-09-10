Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 67.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $145,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 43.8% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 188.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paysafe alerts:

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.