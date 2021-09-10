Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $828,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.