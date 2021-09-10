Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $9.62 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,538 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 1.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

