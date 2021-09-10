Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Makes New $359,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $567.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

