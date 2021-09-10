Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $0.60. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

FCUUF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.