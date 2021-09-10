FLETA Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. FLETA has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $587,803.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

