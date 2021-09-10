Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.38 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 20% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $115.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $20.38 or 0.00044672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.