Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.48 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

