Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $597.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.02. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

