Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

