Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 723,187 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.05% of Modine Manufacturing worth $51,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCSF Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.59 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

