Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.64% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,917 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

