Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $60.77 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.