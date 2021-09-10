Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $42,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.