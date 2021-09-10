Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 286,455 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286,455 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.77% of Stoneridge worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 95.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

