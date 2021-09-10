Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 271749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

FJTSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

