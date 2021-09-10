FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Cut by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.
FSM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
