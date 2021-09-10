FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Cut by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

FSM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.