FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.