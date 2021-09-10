FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lifted by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

