FY2021 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

UPST stock opened at $289.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $291.25.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

