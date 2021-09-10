FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.