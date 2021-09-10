FY2023 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $12.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.25.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

THO stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

