GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

PUCK stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

