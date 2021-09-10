GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

The Kroger stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

