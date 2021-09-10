Gameswap Market Capitalization Tops $10.18 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $588,168.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.