GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €40.49 ($47.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €40.99 ($48.22).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

