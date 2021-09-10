General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,897 shares.The stock last traded at $45.01 and had previously closed at $45.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

