Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

