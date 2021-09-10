Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 51,316 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GEVO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 37,607,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,797. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after buying an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

