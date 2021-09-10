Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.1048 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.