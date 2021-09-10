Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GGB. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

