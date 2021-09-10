Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals products. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and explores and develops Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

