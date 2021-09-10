Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

