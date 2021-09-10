Gnosis Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $278.75 or 0.00616360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $419.41 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

