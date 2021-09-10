Golff Market Cap Tops $3.85 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Golff coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a market cap of $3.85 million and $1.61 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Golff Profile

GOF is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,835,070 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

