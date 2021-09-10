Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

