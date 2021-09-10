Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00. The stock traded as high as C$92.66 and last traded at C$92.57, with a volume of 13483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

