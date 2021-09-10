Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 2,979 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.38 on Friday, hitting $501.87. 39,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.64 and a 200 day moving average of $470.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

