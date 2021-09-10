Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 4,374 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.04. 6,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,475. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

