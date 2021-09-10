Gratus Capital LLC Buys 13,063 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

