Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. 71,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.