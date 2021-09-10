Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,552. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

