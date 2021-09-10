Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 20.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 187,285 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GTN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

