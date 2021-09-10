Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $238,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,125. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

