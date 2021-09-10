Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 2,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

