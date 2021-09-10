GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,656 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.