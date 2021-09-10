GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unifi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

