GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,661. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.