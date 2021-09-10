GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $312,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

